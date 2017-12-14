Menu
Two drunk mates smash windows at Bay retirement village

Annie Perets
by

ON A NIGHT of drinking, two mates detoured to a retirement village and used golf clubs to "smash" windows at the village.

Bronson Phillip Whitney and Patrick John Sullivan appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, both pleading guilty to wilful damage.

The court heard the pair caused damages worth $546 on August 13 at a Torquay location.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said the men had "been drinking" and "did not recall" the incident.

Both were ordered to repay half of the cost of the damage, of $273 each.

They were also fined $500 each.

Whitney, 19, of South Grafton and Sullivan, 22, of Torquay, both represented themselves in court.

