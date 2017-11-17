Two fines for man, 20, who thought he was doing the right thing

RHYS Thomas Jones has learned the importance of reading the conditions of a fine.

He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday to breaching a police banning notice.

The 20-year-old from Kawungan was issued with a banning notice after breaking a glass at a Hervey

Bay pub on October 27.

The condition of the ban was that he would not enter licensed premises for 10 days, but Jones thought he had to stay out of that one venue.

And so, he migrated to a nightclub.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Jones did not read the conditions of the notice.

Aside from being issued a $750 on-the-spot fine at the nightclub, Jones was fined $600 by Magistrate Ross Woodford.