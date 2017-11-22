Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two fires within an hour, one at popular restaurant

Amy Formosa
by

IN the space of about an hour fire fighters were called to two fires believed to be caused by electrical faults, one which was at a popular restaurant.

The first call-out was to reports of a pump fire in a garden shed at Kawungan.

The pump was well alight when crews arrived about 8pm.

They had the fire, which was contained to the shed, out quickly.

Next stop for fire crews was Coast Restaurant on the Esplanade.

Staff and customers noticed smoke coming from near the toilets to discover a hand-dryer on fire.

Staff used a fire extinguisher to the put the fire out.

Fire crews arrived just before 9pm to ventilate the area and make sure it was safe.

There was extensive damage to the toilet area.

Related Items

Topics:  fcfire fire crews fires qfes

Fraser Coast Chronicle
All your formal photos in one spot

All your formal photos in one spot

THE ladies frocked up in stunning dresses and the men looked stylish in their suits for what was one of the biggest events on the Grade 12 calendar.

Accused handbag thief sparks dramatic chase

Large structured handbags hold all your essentials and this shade of watermelon is fresh and delicious.

A police officer was allegedly punched in the face.

Billion dollar promises not enough to distract from Hanson

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre), flanked by Health Minister Cameron Dick, (third right), Attorney General Yvette D'Ath (second right) and the Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson (third left), speaks at a media conference in Bundaberg.

Is a hug derailing Labor's message?

Lack of jobs setback for school-starters

Ms D'Arcy said the Maryborough region was not a privileged area and many children did not have access to quality early childhood education and learning programs.

'It's a significant area that's being undervalued.'

Local Partners