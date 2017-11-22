Two fires within an hour, one at popular restaurant

IN the space of about an hour fire fighters were called to two fires believed to be caused by electrical faults, one which was at a popular restaurant.

The first call-out was to reports of a pump fire in a garden shed at Kawungan.

The pump was well alight when crews arrived about 8pm.

They had the fire, which was contained to the shed, out quickly.

Next stop for fire crews was Coast Restaurant on the Esplanade.

Staff and customers noticed smoke coming from near the toilets to discover a hand-dryer on fire.

Staff used a fire extinguisher to the put the fire out.

Fire crews arrived just before 9pm to ventilate the area and make sure it was safe.

There was extensive damage to the toilet area.