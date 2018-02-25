Menu
Police car. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Two flee crash after power pole knocked over

Blake Antrobus
25th Feb 2018 4:35 PM

POLICE are looking for two people involved in a car accident that took out a light pole.

The accident occurred at the corner of Kent and Ferry Sts in Maryborough about 2.20pm on Saturday.

Police allege one car ran a red light when it collided with another vehicle, before hitting and knocking over a nearby power pole.

The people driving the car fled the scene.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said they were investigating the incident.

No one was seriously injured.

