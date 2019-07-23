Two Fraser Coast businesses celebrate wedding wins

WEDDING WIN: Kingfisher Bay Resort was named the Best Resort/Reception Venue for the fifth time in six years at the Australian Bridal Industry Awards.

Ben Newnam Photography

TWO Fraser Coast businesses have performed strongly at Queensland's Australian Bridal Industry Awards.

Kingfisher Bay Resort had much to celebrate after being named the Best Resort/Reception Venue for the fifth time in six years.

The resort has since been named as a finalist at the National ABIA Awards, to be held at The Star, Gold Coast, on August 6.

Kingfisher Bay Resort Sales Manager, Bianca Bear praised the efforts of the entire team in delivering this result, from event co-ordinators, housekeeping and operations, to sales and marketing.

"Each year we continue to push ourselves to provide the best possible experience for couples who choose to get married here at Kingfisher Bay Resort and to consistently deliver such high-quality events for our guests," she said.

"These wins rightly recognise the hard work of our team and also our suppliers that help us bring the dreams of our wedding couples to reality."

The accolade comes off the back of a big win at the recent Fraser Coast Bride's Choice Awards, with the island's premiere eco-resort taking out three of the top honours at the inaugural event.

This gala was the first of its kind for the Fraser Coast, with 381 businesses nominated and 223 finalists as voted by 1061 couples, with celebrations held at the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

The Waterfront Restaurant finished second to Brisbane's Summit Restaurant and Bar in the Best Restaurant Reception.

The business missed out on top spot by 0.4 per cent.

"Second in all of Queensland isn't bad at all," wedding planner Natalie Stone said.

The Waterfront scored 99.88 per cent, compared to 99.92 per cent for the Summit Restaurant.