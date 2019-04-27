Menu
Two Fraser Coast car crashes within 20 minutes

Jessica Lamb
27th Apr 2019 4:53 PM
TWO people have been taken to hospital from two separate car accidents in the Fraser Coast within 20 minutes of each other.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Ansons Rd in Dundowran Beach at 10.42am today.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for observation.

Another person was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a car and pushbike crash on the corner of Albert St and Lennox St in Maryborough about 11am.

