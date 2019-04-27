Two Fraser Coast car crashes within 20 minutes

Paramedics have taken two people to hospital from separate car accidents within 20 minutes of each other in the Fraser Coast.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Ansons Rd in Dundowran Beach at 10.42am today.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition for observation.

Another person was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after a car and pushbike crash on the corner of Albert St and Lennox St in Maryborough about 11am.