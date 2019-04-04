Two Fraser Coast councillors vote down rule changes

VOTING CHANGES: Councillors David Lewis (pictured) and Zane O'Keefe voted down proposed changes to the Local Government election voting at a major Local Government Association of Queensland meeting earlier this week.

VOTING CHANGES: Councillors David Lewis (pictured) and Zane O'Keefe voted down proposed changes to the Local Government election voting at a major Local Government Association of Queensland meeting earlier this week. Alistair Brightman

TWO Fraser Coast councillors have joined other Queensland councils in voting down proposed changes to voting rules in future Local Government elections.

Attendees at a major Local Government Association of Queensland meeting in Brisbane on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected proposals.

Some of the more controversial suggestions included reimbursing election candidates that receive more than four per cent of first preference votes $1.57 per vote up to their expenditure amount.

Compulsory preferential voting, which would require voters to number each box at the ballot, were scrapped in a 99 per cent majority vote.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Wednesday, councillor David Lewis said the council had not yet come to a formal position on the election reforms.

"The way we voted, at the end of the day, was our own opinion and not of the council," Cr Lewis said.

"We haven't had broad discussions (with other councillors)."

The State Government's sweeping reforms were first outlined in March, with Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe claiming they would increase transparency and accountability in future elections.

Other proposals include real-time disclosure of electoral spending, different expenditure caps for campaigns and mayoral powers and dual candidacy.

Cr Lewis said the current view among other councils was that compulsory preferential was not approved.

"The main reason is it poses a significant risk of a higher formal vote," he said.

"Optional preferential voting allows them (voters) to express their opinion as it happens.