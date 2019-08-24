Two Fraser Coast hotels have been robbed within 36 hours

The Kondari Hotel was robbed at knife point by a man about midnight on Thursday.

TWO men remain on the run after robbing a Maryborough hotel, armed with a gun and a tomahawk.

It was one of two hotel hold-ups within 36 hours on the Fraser Coast.

The first incident happened at Urangan's Kondari Hotel just after midnight on Thursday.

A man, dressed in a dark hoodie, light pants and wielding a knife, walked through the gaming room and approached staff, demanding money.

An undisclosed amount of money was handed over before the man fled the scene on foot.

Then about 3.45am yesterday, two men threatened female staff at Maryborough's Old Sydney Hotel - one armed with a tomahawk, the other with a gun.

This time the cash register was stolen with an undisclosed amount of money inside.

The cash register was found dumped on Woodstock St yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Polit said the crimes were possibly related.

He said the staff had done exactly the right thing in handing over the cash, saying at the end of the day "it was just money".

Det Snr Sgt Polit said investigations into both crimes were continuing, with police releasing CCTV footage of the Kondari incident.

The Chronicle spoke to one man who claimed he saw suspicious activity around the Old Sydney Hotel close to the time of the robbery.

Billy McCracken, who works at the neighbouring Bee Market fruit and vegetable store, claimed to have seen a blue car driving out of Richmond St close to 3.50am.

"I didn't think anything of it at the time but it had its lights off and was driving away," Mr McCracken told the Chronicle.

"It wasn't until the police came that everything clicked to me.

"It's the first bit of action here I've seen in quite a while, things had really quietened down here."

Others expressed shock and alarm at the incident.

Amy Keane, a supervisor at the nearby Lincraft store, said it was concerning for the store's female employees.

"We're all women employees here so we're a bit worried for our safety," she said.

"Whereas other businesses only have one person on while closing up, we have two on for security."