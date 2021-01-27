Two Fraser Coast parks set to undergo makeovers

The skate park at the Alex Gillespie Park in Torbanlea is being upgraded while new fencing is going up at the Ernie Organ Park in Torquay.

Two Fraser Coast parks are set to undergo makeovers, starting this week.

“The construction crew are scheduled to start work on Thursday to extend the slab of the skating area and install a half-pipe at the Alex Gillespie Park in Torbanlea,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“It is anticipated that the work will take about a week or so to complete, weather permitting, and then the Council’s parks crew will move in to tidy up the park area.”

The $44,000 skate park extension, which is funded by Council, follows a recent upgrade at the Alex Gillespie Park that was supported by a $15,000 Works for Queensland grant from the State Government.

As part of the works late last year at the Torbanlea park, the shelters were replaced, trees were planted and a new community noticeboard was installed.

Meanwhile, the council is installing a new playground fence around Ernie Organ Park on the Hervey Bay Esplanade at Torquay to increase safety for children.

The works will be completed in early February, weather permitting.

The worksite will be cordoned off with orange fencing but daily access to the park will be provided.

“Reinstating the fence around the playground was the first motion I moved after being elected,” Councillor Jade Wellings said.

“While I agree that not all parks should be fenced, this facility is largely designed for children under 5 years of age and it is very close to the ocean and a busy road.

“The fencing will improve safety for the children using it and provide peace of mind for parents, grandparents and carers supervising children.”

Good public spaces that encourage physical activity and social interaction are important for healthy communities,” Cr Seymour said.

“Council is investing more than $8 million in capital works in local parks, playgrounds and sporting fields in 2020/21,” Cr Seymour said.

“It’s all part of council’s plan to build better communities and maintain the unique lifestyle we all love here on the Fraser Coast.”