TWO large concrete gargoyles were stolen from a property on the Fraser Coast.

The ornaments were 60-70cm in height.

Police said one was on the driveway of the property and the other was stolen from the front porch of the home on Beach Road Pialba.

The theft happened between 3.45pm and 11.50pm on March 22.

The crime was reported to Hervey Bay police on Thursday.

Anyone with information that may help police with investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.