Two greats in one big show at Bay RSL

POWERFUL TRIBUTE: Amanda Canzurlo, aka Bloom, will perform the best of Adele and Amy Winehouse at the Hervey Bay RSL on November 3.

POWERFUL TRIBUTE: Amanda Canzurlo, aka Bloom, will perform the best of Adele and Amy Winehouse at the Hervey Bay RSL on November 3.

IF YOU didn't get enough of Adele when she was in Australia earlier this year, never fear, the next best thing is coming to Hervey Bay next month.

Performing at the Hervey Bay RSL, Amanda Canzurlo, aka Bloom, will bring the songs of two amazing artists - Adele and Amy Winehouse.

This superstar brings her soulful vocal resonance to cover two artists that have taken the music world by storm over the last decade. Bloom has just returned from shows featuring John Farnham, John Paul Young, The Chantoozies, Eurogliders and many more and she received accolades from some of Australia's most successful artists with her voice.

She was also asked to perform the national anthem with the Qantas choir to open the World Series Cricket in 2016.

Bloom will perform at the Hervey Bay RSL on Saturday, November 4. Tickets are $39.50 and are available at RSL reception or phone 4197 7444.

Doors open 7.30pm, show starts 8.30pm.