Two homes in one: Why duplexes are in demand

HOME WITH CHARACTER: 62 Fort St, Maryborough is currently set up as 2 x 2 bedroom plus sleep-outs. These self-contained semi- furnished units are within walking distance to the CBD. Listed at $315,000 the potential gross rental return is around 7.7 per cent. -Jo Weatherburn, Sprake Real Estate

THE chance to secure two homes in one.

This is how the Fraser Coast's real estate experts are describing the investment opportunities for duplexes in the region.

Sprake Real Estate Maryborough's Jo Weatherburn said investment properties, like the Queenslander duplex (pictured), offers an affordable opportunity for family investors wanting to build their portfolio while taking advantage of low interest rates.

"Properties such as these are limited in supply and are sought after by buyers looking for affordable investments,” she said.

"Tenant demand is strong for handy and quality rental properties.”

Hervey Bay's Carter Cooper Realty principal Kim Carter agreed.

"Whether you're an experienced investor or are looking to capitalise on the growing popularity of the region, duplexes offer an exciting opportunity to secure two homes in one,” she said.

As part of our Spring Selling series, the Chronicle invited local agents to share some of the duplexes currently on the market.