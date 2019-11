Two people have been hospitalised after a two car crash in Scarness.

Two people have been hospitalised after a two car crash in Scarness. David Nielsen

TWO people have been hospitalised after a two car crash in Scarness.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Boat Harbour Drive at 9.12pm.

Paramedics treated two male patients on scene, one sustained a chest injury.

Both patients were transported to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.