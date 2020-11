Two people have been hospitalised after a three car crash.

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a three car crash this morning.

Emergency services were call to the scene on the corner of Denman Camp Rd and Boundary Rd just before 9.30am.

Both patients were in a stable condition.

The Chronicle understands the road was closed for more than an hour while some oil was cleaned off the road.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported as “nose to tail” accident.

The road has since been reopened.