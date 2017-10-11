MIGHTY CATCH: Two-hour fight to reel in 60kg cobia

WHOPPER: Kevin Junker was on a guided tour to Arch Cliffs with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing when he hooked this massive cobia on Tuesday.

WHOPPER: Kevin Junker was on a guided tour to Arch Cliffs with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing when he hooked this massive cobia on Tuesday.

Kerrie has lived in Hervey Bay her whole life. She started with the Observer in 1998 and became editor shortly thereafter.

A MELBOURNE visitor got more than he bargained for on a local fishing charter on Tuesday after battling what is estimated to be a 60kg cobia.

Kevin Junker was on a guided tour to Arch Cliffs with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing when he hooked the catch of a lifetime.

He fought the fish for two hours before it was tail-roped and brought on board.

Head guide Andrew Chorley said the mammoth catch was a new record for HBFSH, which started operating in 2013.

"I have seen plenty of big cobes over the years but this thing was next level," Mr Chorley said.

"The photo doesn't do it justice. The girth and head on this thing was massive.

"The two-and-a-half hours was worth it."

Some quick photos were taken before the fish was sent back to the water.

It was caught on a soft plastic prawn imitation and a 20lb line.

Visit www.herveybaysportfishing.com.au