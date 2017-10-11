29°
News

Two housemates become cell mates after Hervey Bay arrest

Annie Perets
by

TWO friends who relocated to Hervey Bay for a "fresh start" have been arrested just one month after arriving in town.

Caellum Adam Rossi, 21, and Cody Reece Parkin, 18 - who are housemates in Pialba - appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on T.

They were arrested Monday night after police were called to a disturbance on Boat Harbour Dr in Urangan.

Mr Rossi - who was the first to face Magistrate Stephen Guttridge - was charged with going armed as to cause fear, threatening violence, and wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Mr Rossi formerly worked as a a tree lopper in Brisbane.

"He moved to Hervey Bay last month to be closer to his two-year-old son," Mr Isles said.

"He'd like to dispute aspects of what has been alleged."

Mr Parkin was charged with going armed as to cause fear and threatening violence.

The court heard that Mr Parkin was currently on Youth Allowance but seeking employment.

"He relocated to achieve a fresh start," Mr Isles said.

"He wishes to contest what is being alleged.

Both had their bail applications denied.

The court heard that there was CCTV footage of the alleged incidents, but more details of the alleged crimes were not read out in court.

Mr Parkin and Mr Rossi will be mentioned in court next on November 2.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
WATCH: Man has lucky escape as trampoline goes flying

WATCH: Man has lucky escape as trampoline goes flying

A trampoline went flying in Maryborough on Tuesday afternoon, almost hitting a man.

How the Fraser Coast is transforming into a major health hub

The Ozcare aged care facility under construction in earlier this year.

Major aged care developments are helping transform the region.

Who will the LNP announce as their new M'boro candidate?

OUT OF THE RACE: Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light has said he won't run in the next state election, instead opting to focus on his duty as a councillor.

The LNP was tipped to announce Cr Light as their chosen candidate.

Fascinating fun at Torbanlea Picnic Races

It's not race day without a fascinator. Pure perfection's Brette Pope has been busy finding ladies the perfect outfit and accessories for the Torbanlea Races.

The magic of the spring carnival will find its way to Torbanlea.

Local Partners