Two housemates become cell mates after Hervey Bay arrest

TWO friends who relocated to Hervey Bay for a "fresh start" have been arrested just one month after arriving in town.

Caellum Adam Rossi, 21, and Cody Reece Parkin, 18 - who are housemates in Pialba - appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on T.

They were arrested Monday night after police were called to a disturbance on Boat Harbour Dr in Urangan.

Mr Rossi - who was the first to face Magistrate Stephen Guttridge - was charged with going armed as to cause fear, threatening violence, and wilful damage.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Mr Rossi formerly worked as a a tree lopper in Brisbane.

"He moved to Hervey Bay last month to be closer to his two-year-old son," Mr Isles said.

"He'd like to dispute aspects of what has been alleged."

Mr Parkin was charged with going armed as to cause fear and threatening violence.

The court heard that Mr Parkin was currently on Youth Allowance but seeking employment.

"He relocated to achieve a fresh start," Mr Isles said.

"He wishes to contest what is being alleged.

Both had their bail applications denied.

The court heard that there was CCTV footage of the alleged incidents, but more details of the alleged crimes were not read out in court.

Mr Parkin and Mr Rossi will be mentioned in court next on November 2.