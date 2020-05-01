Two hurt in Torquay stabbing

Two people have been hurt in an alleged stabbing incident in Torquay. Photo: File.

TWO people have been hurt in an alleged stabbing incident in Torquay.

Police say officers were called to a private residence in Bideford St following a serious assault around 10.30am this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said information surrounding the incident was still scant at this stage.

“We can confirm one person is in custody and inquiries are still underway,” she said.

Meanwhile, QAS said medics, including critical care medics, treated a man and a woman at the scene before taking them to Hervey Bay Hospital for further care.

The Chronicle understands the man sustained a back injury and the woman sustained an injury to her arm.

QES said both patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition.