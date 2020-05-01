Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people have been hurt in an alleged stabbing incident in Torquay. Photo: File.
Two people have been hurt in an alleged stabbing incident in Torquay. Photo: File.
News

Two hurt in Torquay stabbing

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
1st May 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been hurt in an alleged stabbing incident in Torquay.

Police say officers were called to a private residence in Bideford St following a serious assault around 10.30am this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said information surrounding the incident was still scant at this stage.

“We can confirm one person is in custody and inquiries are still underway,” she said.

Meanwhile, QAS said medics, including critical care medics, treated a man and a woman at the scene before taking them to Hervey Bay Hospital for further care.

The Chronicle understands the man sustained a back injury and the woman sustained an injury to her arm.

QES said both patients were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

crime news fccrime hervey bay crime hervey bay news hervey bay police latest news police news qes stabbing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New attractions set to be installed at Bay park

        premium_icon New attractions set to be installed at Bay park

        Council News The new attractions are likely to have been installed when the park reopens

        Councillors put hands up to help out community

        premium_icon Councillors put hands up to help out community

        News Cr Truscott and Cr Lee were appointed to the committee after a vote

        Heritage buildings rates cut approved by council

        premium_icon Heritage buildings rates cut approved by council

        News In total 11 properties qualified for the discount

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        Virus fight: Another zero day, but ‘don’t mess it up’

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on coronavirus in Qld