Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
News

Two in hospital after car crashes down 4m embankment

Hugh Suffell
21st Mar 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics, including critical care rushed to a single-vehicle crash at 4.10pm.

The car reportedly crashed at the bottom of a four metre embankment in the Somerset region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed two patients from the wreckage before they were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Catch you f****n later buddy’: Man mows down neighbour

        Premium Content ‘Catch you f****n later buddy’: Man mows down neighbour

        Crime A man who mowed down his neighbour and kept driving has fronted court.

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        More work to upgrade safety along notorious road

        Premium Content More work to upgrade safety along notorious road

        News The $640,000 project is expected to start mid-April and be finished by the end of...

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Plans for Urangan Community Centre expansion forge ahead

        Premium Content Plans for Urangan Community Centre expansion forge ahead

        News How you can help raise funds to fit out new Bay wellness centre

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police reveal the type of bike targeted in recent spate of thefts

        Premium Content Police reveal the type of bike targeted in recent spate of...

        News POLICE BEAT: Numerous reports of stolen bicycles have been received recently...

        • 22nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM