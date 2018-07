Two infants were involved in a two car crash in Torquay Sunday morning.

About 11am, a white Toyota Camry with four adults and one child inside was travelling on Tavistock St when it allegedly failed to give way to a blue Mitsubishi Pajero driving on Torquay Terrace.

The Mitsubishi had a man and infant inside.

No one was seriously injured.