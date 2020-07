Paramedics took two people to hospital after a Kawungan crash.

TWO people have been injured after a car crashed into a pole in Hervey Bay.

The crash happened about 10.52am on Sunday in Kawungan on Grevillea St.

Both patients were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after being treated at the scene.

They were transported in a stable condition.