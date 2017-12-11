Two injured in car rollover

TWO people were injured in a single vehicle rollover at Tuan Forest.

Emergency services attended the intersection of Maryborough Cooloola Rd and Tinnanbar Rd where it is believed a car carrying a man and woman rolled about 3.40pm Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was treated for neck pain and a serious laceration to his forehead. The woman was treated for a leg injury and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

It is unknown how the accident occurred or if the man was transported to hospital.