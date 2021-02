Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash at Urraween on Friday.

The crash happened about 10.04am when two cars collided on Boat Harbour Drive.

Paramedics attended the scene treated the patients before they were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.