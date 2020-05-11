Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two injured in scaffolding collapse

by Erin Smith
11th May 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE paramedics are treating two patients after scaffolding collapsed at a worksite north of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a critical care unit, were called to Apex Drive, Kippa-Ring, at 12.11pm.

Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane
Two men have been injured after a reported scaffolding collapse at Kippa Ring. Supplied: 7 NEWS Brisbane

Two men were treated, their injuries are unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been taken to Redcliffe Hospital in a stable condition.

There was no update on the second patient.

 

Originally published as Two injured in scaffolding collapse

scaffolding collapse worksite accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Could be fatal’: Coast police take drug drivers to task

        premium_icon ’Could be fatal’: Coast police take drug drivers to task

        News Driving after taking drugs can be similar to driving three times over the legal drink driving limit

        ‘Easiest, safest’ form of COVID testing launches in Bay

        premium_icon ‘Easiest, safest’ form of COVID testing launches in Bay

        News Hervey Bay and Bundaberg will each have a drive-through coronavirus testing...

        No running off as circus crew joins virus control effort

        premium_icon No running off as circus crew joins virus control effort

        News Shows halted and performers stranded at popular Coast attraction

        Missing market day hits hard

        premium_icon Missing market day hits hard

        News Mr Rapley’s business, Cass and Ray Ornaments, is based in Bundaberg but he has been...