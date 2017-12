Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

TWO interstate flights have been forced to land in Hervey Bay this afternoon.

One flight from Perth and a flight from Newcastle have been re-directed to Brisbane due to severe storms in Brisbane, a Virgin Australia spokeswoman said.

Both planes are lager Boeing 737-800s with passenger capacities of 176 onboard.

The planes will refuel at Hervey Bay Airport before departing for Brisbane at a later time when it's safe to land.