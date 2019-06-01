Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHTING BACK: Deadly Choices officers Will Elliott and Rose Robe at the anti-smoking stand outside the Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care centre in Hervey Bay on World No Tobacco Day.
FIGHTING BACK: Deadly Choices officers Will Elliott and Rose Robe at the anti-smoking stand outside the Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care centre in Hervey Bay on World No Tobacco Day. Alistair Brightman
News

Two disgusting jars enough to make you rethink cigarettes

Carlie Walker
by
1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO jars filled with tar and flem revealed all one needs to know about the health impacts of smoking.

But 14 per cent of Australia's non-Indigenous community, along with 46 per cent of the Indigenous community, are still lighting up cigarettes, addicted to the chemicals that could bring their lives to a premature end.

Galangoor Duwalami Primary Health Care Service yesterday held stalls in Maryborough and Hervey Bay to educate the community about the dangers of smoking on World No Tobacco Day.

Will Elliott from Deadly Choices was encouraging people to stop and take the smoking survey and make the pledge to keep their homes and cars smoke-free.

He said that pledge was important when it came to providing a smoke-free environment for children.

"It goes into curtains and the couch and even the wall," Mr Elliott

The team was giving away free merchandise to connect with the community and share their message, as well as helping people connect with the Quitline.

The jars contained a year's worth of flem and tar, while other props showed the difference between a healthy lung compared to the same organ ravaged by emphysema.

Other props showed the toxic chemicals in cigarettes, including rat poison and the amount of plaque accumulating in the arteries of the average smoker.

Mr Elliott said the day gave himself and the other volunteers the chance to connect with people and give them the chance to make a change for their health.

"We're making people re-think their choices," he said.

"We're educating people and giving people information and helping them connect with services."

Mr Elliott said the hardest part of the fight against the use of tobacco products was hearing of the slow, painful deaths some people had suffered as a result of diseases caused by smoking.

More Stories

cigarettes fraser coast hervey bay world no tobacco day
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Support services showcase at Disability Expo

    premium_icon GALLERY: Support services showcase at Disability Expo

    News From wheeling sporting groups to support networks under the NDIS, there was something for everyone at the Regional Disability Expo

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    New home on the frontline for Howard Emergency Services

    premium_icon New home on the frontline for Howard Emergency Services

    News The multi-million dollar centre combines police and fire services

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Top things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    premium_icon Top things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

    News Top seven things to do this weekend.

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:01 AM
    Tragic development in crash that killed mum, four kids

    premium_icon Tragic development in crash that killed mum, four kids

    News Detectives are now treating the deaths as murder-suicide