Two M’boro attractions finalists for street art awards

Two Maryborough attractions have been confirmed as finalists in the 2020 Australian Street Art Awards.

Two Maryborough attractions have been confirmed as finalists in the 2020 Australian Street Art Awards.

Two of Maryborough’s major attractions have been named finalists in the 2020 Australian Street Art Awards.

The Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial has been short-listed for the Best Monument or Memorial gong, while the Maryborough Mural Trail is a Best Street Art Trail contender.

The winners in all eight Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced on March 2.

“The awards showcase destinations like Maryborough that are using outdoor art to transform their street scapes, while educating Australians about the magnificent array of publicly-accessible art that can be found in every corner of the country,” awards director Liz Rivers said.

“Securing a finalist berth in the prestigious Awards further cements the Fraser Coast region’s reputation as bucket list destination for tourists who love to seek out art experiences.”

Judging focused on the way the art has been used to attract visitors and bring the local community together safely under the challenging COVID-19 conditions.

“With COVID restrictions on indoor numbers in most states and territories, street and public art is a free gift to every traveller,” Ms Rivers said.

Maryborough born and bred Duncan Chapman was the first allied soldier to set foot ashore at Gallipoli, and the judges loved that the courageous role he played in history was the inspiration for what evolved into the impressive Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial.

A bronze statue of Chapman is surrounded by towering weathered steel representations of the Gallipoli landscape and complemented by many other sculptures, plantings and audio immersions.

Only metres from the memorial visitors will find evidence of the Maryborough Mural Project’s hard work.

The rich natural setting and history of Maryborough, once one of Australia’s largest ports, has been brought back to life through the bright swirls and strokes of 39 pieces that make up the two-kilometre trail.

“We love that research has been conducted for each mural on a case-by- case basis, resulting in a high quality and highly enjoyable art trail that appears as if it will continue to grow into the future,” the judges said.

Arts tourists from within Australia are high value visitors – they stay 42.8 per cent longer and spend 55.9 per cent more when travelling than domestic tourists overall, according to the Australia Council for the Arts’ Domestic Art Tourism: Connecting the Country 2020 Report.

“Australia has a long history of creating sculptures, monuments and other street art that is captivating to visitors. However, until two years ago there was no way of rewarding towns and precincts that created these art-related experiences for visitors. The Australian Street Art Awards has remedied that shortcoming,” Ms Rivers said.