Two men accused of assaulting prison guards
TWO men accused of assaulting corrective services officers had their cases mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.
Callum Samuel Chapman was facing one charge of serious assault of a corrective services officer.
The matter was adjourned to September 7 so he could seek more legal advice and apply for legal aid.
Adam James Horne was facing to charges of serious assault of a corrective services officer.
His case was adjourned until August 24.