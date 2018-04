TWO men have been charged with drug offences after police raided a home in Cambridge St, Granville.



Police allegedly found drug utensils at the property.



A 41-year-old Maryborough man was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and failure to dispose of a needle or syringe and a 42-year-old man was charged with failure to dispose or a needle or syringe.



Both will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on April 30.