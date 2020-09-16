Two men charged with driving offences in Maryborough
TWO men have been charged with unlicensed driving in Maryborough.
On September 8 about 10.10am, police stopped a car on Kent Street for a random breath test and licence check.
The 38-year-old male driver was charged with unlicensed driving.
He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 2.
Then on September 9, a 26 year old man was stopped on Pallas Street for a random breath test about 3.45pm.
The man was allegedly driving unlicensed and driving an unregistered vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, the man was also allegedly found in possession of drug utensils.
He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 9.