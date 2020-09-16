Menu
Crime

Two men charged with driving offences in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
16th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
TWO men have been charged with unlicensed driving in Maryborough.

On September 8 about 10.10am, police stopped a car on Kent Street for a random breath test and licence check.

The 38-year-old male driver was charged with unlicensed driving.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 2.

Then on September 9, a 26 year old man was stopped on Pallas Street for a random breath test about 3.45pm.

The man was allegedly driving unlicensed and driving an unregistered vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the man was also allegedly found in possession of drug utensils.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 9.

