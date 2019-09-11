Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two men hospitalised as truck fire closes highway

Tara Miko
by
11th Sep 2019 5:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Warrego Highway was closed as firefighters battled to bring a fire in a vehicle being towed on a truck under control.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the incident near the intersection of Devon Park Rd at Oakey about 6.30pm Tuesday.

The Warrego Highway was closed for a short time as QFES crews extinguished the fire in the vehicle on the back of the truck.

One lane of the highway was re-opened by 7pm when QFES crews reported the fire was under control.

QFES left the scene by 7.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported two men, aged in their 30s, to Toowoomba Hospital suffering mild smoke inhalation.

The pair was transported in a stable condition.

toowoomba emergency toowoomba traffic warrego highway
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'The whole place is a tinderbox': Firefighter's warning

    premium_icon 'The whole place is a tinderbox': Firefighter's warning

    News "The whole Fraser Coast is at potential risk, no one area could be singled out."

    Construction kicks off on Maryborough cat retreat

    premium_icon Construction kicks off on Maryborough cat retreat

    News Heavy moving equipment has started construction on the site

    New Bay office precinct timeline revealed

    premium_icon New Bay office precinct timeline revealed

    News The $10M development on Torquay Rd now offers space for 28 offices

    Bringing joy to elderly, one act at a time

    premium_icon Bringing joy to elderly, one act at a time

    News From the stage to local retirement villages.