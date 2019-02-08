Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Two men injured in separate crashes on Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
8th Feb 2019 9:51 AM
TWO men are being treated for "significant" leg injuries in separate crashes across the Fraser Coast over the past 24 hours.

One man is being treated by paramedics after sustaining serious injuries from a motorbike crash in Urangan on Friday morning.

The man, in his twenties, crashed his motorbike along the corner of William Dean Ave and Southern Cross Cct about 9.21am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics are currently on scene treating the man.

It comes a few hours after a man suffered significant leg injuries after a vehicle and pedestrian accident on Adelaide St in Maryborough.

He was taken to Maryborough Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

