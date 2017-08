Two men were taken to hospital after a dog attack.

A man in his 60s and a man in his 40s were bitten at a property on Oleander Ave in Scarness.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said one of the residents received hand, foot and shoulder injuries and the other had a leg injury.

They were treated at the property before being taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

The breed of the dog is unknown.