Two metre long 'pet snake' taken from woman's bedroom

Amy Formosa
by

A WOMAN'S illegal 'pet snake' has been taken off her by authorities after she allegedly kept it in her bedroom for two years.

After making enquiries police and officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection searched the 32-year-old's house in Maryborough on Thursday.

They found the two metre long carpet python which had been living in an enclosure in her bedroom.

The woman did not have a licence and the snake was seized.

Senior Constable Matt Walker said the woman was verbally abusive towards authorities when they took the animal.

He said the snake would be looked at by a vet before being taken to RSPCA in Brisbane for adoption.

The woman will face Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 9.

