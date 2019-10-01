Two moments of grace define AFL star

"Remain humble."

They're the words Richmond chose to live its premiership season by - and with two separate acts on Saturday, defender Bachar Houli showed why he's the best proponent of that motto.

Halfway through the final term - with Richmond 70 points in the clear - Houli showed immense grace when he patted Toby Greene on the back and shared a laugh with the GWS antagonist after the pair had tussled on the wing.

Greene was booed relentlessly throughout the Grand Final, with Richmond supporters singling him out as the villain of the occasion.

While other players may have laid into Greene - who was largely ineffective and didn't hit the scoreboard - Houli instead showed generosity to the polarising Giant.

I've been thinking about this today. Anyone else in his position would have jogged over to hurt Greene or give him a spray. But Bachar Houli showed kindness. What a champion. pic.twitter.com/lHRD01n7Rc — DEDLEE (@NSDedlee) September 29, 2019

"Our motto this year was 'remain humble'," Houli said after the 89-point victory.

"Even when you're winning, stay humble, stay grateful."

If the exchange with Greene wasn't enough, Houli shared a beautiful moment with Henry Baum, the boy who handed him his premiership medallion.

The eight-year-old - who sufferes from Perthes' disease - bravely abandoned his wheelchair and walked on to the dais to meet Houli, who cupped his face in a touching gesture.

AusKicker Henry Baum presented Richmond star Bachar Houli his second premiership medal. Photo: Channel 7

Just as in the 2017 decider, Houli was judged the second best player on the ground behind Dustin Martin.

While the 31-year-old veteran is contracted until the end of 2020, the significance of winning a second flag in the twilight of his career wasn't lost on Houli.

"It's a special feeling," he said.

"Any time you win a flag, whether it's your first season or your last season, it's always special.

"I'm just enjoying my football. It's a great football club.

"You come to work and you don't treat it as work. It's an extended family."

Adding to Houli's incredible 24 hours was that he was back at the MCG on Sunday to coach his academy side in the Jolson/Houli Unity Cup.

Again, he took home the silverware.

"It's a massive part of my football journey. Football is very, very important, but giving back to these young men and women in our community is equally as important, if not more," Houli said

"I feel like it's an obligation that I've got to be that role model for them. The best form of being a role model is being present and showing that I truly care.

"I'm very, very proud of these young men. I just want them to be proud Australian Muslims and be part of society.

"We live in such a fortunate country, sometimes when you're tested out there you can go into your shell a little bit but the message I'm sending out there is to be yourself, be humble and be proud of your identity."