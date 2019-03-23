Two month wait for sentence of $165k fraudster

Sunshine Coast Council is introducing new laws tightening regulations on shipping containers used for storage on Coast properties.

A MOTHER of four will have to wait in prison for about two months to find out what her penalty will be for fraudulently obtaining $164,900 while working for an explosives company.

Leala Fane Roskilley, 43, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday to one count of fraud as an employee.

The court had heard the facts of the case before Judge Michael Burnett started asking questions about paper trails and how truck drivers would be able to pick up containers from such a site without paperwork.

It had been adjourned for 24 hours, but the court yesterday heard the Crown, after making initial enquiries, needed more time to gather evidence.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said the money was obtained through 52 transactions for 70 shipping containers that use to store explosives from eight customers between March 26, 2015, and July 11, 2017.

Roskilley, who was born in New Zealand, had been working for Incitec Pivot Ltd at Bajool for eight years and nine months before her offending was detected and her employment terminated on October 31, 2017.

Incitec Pivot had imported the explosives from overseas and stored them in the shipping containers.

Ms Lawrence said part of Roskilley's role at Incitec Pivot was to take details of customers interested in purchasing the shipping containers for $2500 each and pass the information onto her supervisor to facilitate the sale.

"The defendant ... later sold those shipping containers for her own personal gain," she said.

Incitec Pivot was also out of pocket for transport costs of $3,133.60 linked to the offending, resulting in the total amount lost by the company of $168,033.60.

Judge Michael Burnett raised issues with how the customers/truck drivers would be able to pick up the containers with truck drivers requiring paperwork for such a load.

The case will next be mentioned on April 18 with the expectation the sentencing would be finalised in the week starting on May 13.

Roskilley was remanded in custody and the court heard she is facing at least a four year prison term with a minimum of 12 months in actual custody.

Clarification - yesterday's report stated the explosives were still in the containers. It has since been clarified that the shipping containers were emptied of explosives prior to be sold for $2500.