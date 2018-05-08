Two more mayoral candidates concede by-election

AFTER a landslide victory by George Seymour, two other candidates have conceded the by-election.

In a post on his official Facebook page, mayoral candidate Darren Everard, who was second with about 9,040 votes, said he was "disappointed with the result at the ballot box" but said he knew he "had given 110 per cent".

He then directed a comment aimed towards "those who contributed to the negativity that is damaging our community and eroding our confidence".

"Please take the time to look at the rubbish you have peddled and the damage you are doing," Cr Everard said.

Paul Forst, who received the least amount of votes, the result was as expected, but admitted he was surprised by how many people supported him on the polling booth.

"It's been really good, despite all the setbacks," he told the Chronicle.