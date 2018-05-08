Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darren Everard
Darren Everard Alistair Brightman
News

Two more mayoral candidates concede by-election

Blake Antrobus
by
8th May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER a landslide victory by George Seymour, two other candidates have conceded the by-election.

In a post on his official Facebook page, mayoral candidate Darren Everard, who was second with about 9,040 votes, said he was "disappointed with the result at the ballot box" but said he knew he "had given 110 per cent".

He then directed a comment aimed towards "those who contributed to the negativity that is damaging our community and eroding our confidence".

"Please take the time to look at the rubbish you have peddled and the damage you are doing," Cr Everard said.

Paul Forst, who received the least amount of votes, the result was as expected, but admitted he was surprised by how many people supported him on the polling booth.

"It's been really good, despite all the setbacks," he told the Chronicle.

darren everard fccouncil fcelection fraser coast regional council paul forst
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

    premium_icon GALLERY: Hundreds flock to M'boro for 2018 PubFest

    News RAINFALL had no chance of stemming the flow of clowns, lion tamers and acrobats into Maryborough's watering holes to celebrate PubFest 2018

    Facebook concession a sad end to a good campaign

    premium_icon Facebook concession a sad end to a good campaign

    Opinion We can only hope the next campaign is as positive.

    What's open for Labour Day on the Fraser Coast

    What's open for Labour Day on the Fraser Coast

    Business Most businesses will close doors. Here's what's open and when

    There was no busloads of help: Seymour slams rumours

    premium_icon There was no busloads of help: Seymour slams rumours

    Council News The mayor-elect dispelled rumours circulating about his volunteers

    • 8th May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners