Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two more men charged with dad’s murder

by Elise Williams
23rd Oct 2019 5:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged two more men with the murder of Michael Menzel, a 48-year-old father from Gleneagle, near Beaudesert.

A 29-year-old man from Yarrabilba, who was on Tuesday night extradited to Brisbane from NSW, and a 32-year-old from Beaudesert, were both charged with murder.

The two men will face Brisbane Magistrate Court later today.

Wearing handcuffs, the Yarrabilba man was escorted through Brisbane Airport by detectives after arriving from NSW and was later transported to the watchhouse.

He was the second man to be extradited to Brisbane after the violent home invasion on October 4, during which Mr Menzel was allegedly shot in the leg and died at the scene.

Matthew David Taylor, 28, of Port Macquarie, was extradited from NSW on Friday and charged with the murder.

His case was adjourned until November 25 after a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

More Stories

Show More
crime home invasion murder queensland

Top Stories

    Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

    premium_icon Family’s quest for answers after woman’s death in hospital

    Health Was a Hervey Bay woman’s death preventable? The quest for answers about why and how she died in hospital has sent a grieving family around in circles.

    160 DAYS: Which sitting councillors will run for reelection?

    premium_icon 160 DAYS: Which sitting councillors will run for reelection?

    News The next Fraser Coast Regional Council election about 160 days away

    Fight continues to solve Coast school’s parking woes

    premium_icon Fight continues to solve Coast school’s parking woes

    News Temporary parking will be provided on the raised island

    Coast hospital ‘angels’ feature in new book

    premium_icon Coast hospital ‘angels’ feature in new book

    News Mimi Emmanuel broke her back in three places earlier this year