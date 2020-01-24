Menu
QLD_CM_CHO_REPORT_RELEASE_16NOV16
Two people in Queensland tested for deadly coronavirus

24th Jan 2020 12:40 PM
TWO people in Queensland are being assessed amid concerns they may have the deadly coronavirus, but four others have been cleared.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young has urged anyone with symptoms of the respiratory disease to go to their doctor.

"We've already tested four individuals who were suspected cases. All four came back negative," she told reporters today.

"'We've got another two suspects at the moment that we're assessing who may need testing." The virus originated in China and has already spread to seven other countries, including to the US, Vietnam and Japan.

It has killed 25 people in China and infected more than 800 there. None of the international cases confirmed so far have involved deaths.

So far there have been no confirmed cases in Australia.

