Two new businesses open as Stockland shops close

A new carwash, will be located in Stockland Hervey Bay's carpark near Petbarn and Spotlight.

A new carwash, will be located in Stockland Hervey Bay's carpark near Petbarn and Spotlight. Matthew McInerney

AS TWO Hervey Bay clothings stores are set to close at the end of the month, Stockland Shopping Centre has announced two more businesses will open in their place.

Come September, Good Place Espresso, a vegan-style café serving coffee roasted by local supplier The Minimalist, will open its doors as the first of its kind in the area, operating from a shipping container.

The café will be adjacent Hervey Bay Bus Transit and Medical Precinct.

Customers will have the opportunity to have their car washed while they shop as Majestic 1 Car Wash also opens in September.

It will be located in the Target carpark opposite Petbarn and Spotlight.

Stockland Hervey Bay centre manager Paul Davis welcomed both new businesses to the centre.

"We know that our customers appreciate variety and convenience in their shopping experience," he said.

"That is why we offer not only the best in supermarkets and discount department stores, but also speciality stores.

The Chronicle understands women's clothing retailers Crossroads and Autograph, both located in Stockland, will close at the end of June.

While a spokesman for the Noni B Group, which owns both Crossroads and Autograph declined to comment, he said the company was always looking for retail opportunities in the area.

A Stockland spokeswoman confirmed the centre was in conversations and "looking forward to announcing retail replacement/s in due course."