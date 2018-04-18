Two new candidates put their hands up to become mayor

SEVEN people have put their hands up for the position of Fraser Coast mayor in next month's by-election.



Nominations closed yesterday, with two additions to the ballot paper.



Fraser Coast councillors George Seymour and Darren Everard had already announced their candidacy ahead of yesterday's deadline, along with Jannean Dean, David Dalgleish and Tony Pantlin.



Paul Forst and Greg Schmidt added their names on Tuesday.



On Wednesday the candidates will have the opportunity to address the public at Hervey Bay's Chamber of Commerce breakfast.



The event will be held at Arkarra Tea Gardens at 28 Panorama Drive, Dundowran Beach.



The event will start at 6.30am and will will finish at 8.15am. Tickets will cost $20 for members and $40 for non members.



The Chronicle will have rolling coverage on our website and extensive coverage in tomorrow's paper.



Early voting will start from Monday, April 23 from 9am to 5pm.



Early voting booths will not be open on the weekend or on Anzac Day.



It will continue until May 3.



On Friday, May 4, early voting booths will be open between 9am and 6pm.



Those keen to vote early can vote at Hervey Bay Library, while in Maryborough polling booths will be open at 67 Ellena St.



On election day, booths will operate across the region from 8am to 6pm.



Other voting options include telephone voting, postal voting and electoral visitor voting, where polling officials can visit an address.

