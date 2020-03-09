Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 7:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROLL UP:Where and when loo paper will be back in Coast shops

        premium_icon ROLL UP:Where and when loo paper will be back in Coast shops

        News With paper panic gripping the nation, here is where to buy toilet paper on the Fraser Coast.

        Residents can have say on developing community plans

        premium_icon Residents can have say on developing community plans

        News Residents have been encouraged to have their say

        Council candidates share political pasts, alliances

        premium_icon Council candidates share political pasts, alliances

        Council News Each candidate has shared their political backgrounds

        State Government commits to upgrading 25 bus stops

        premium_icon State Government commits to upgrading 25 bus stops

        News Accessibiity and shelter upgrades will be carried out