TWO new crocodile sightings on the Fraser Coast have been reported to the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.

A crocodile sighting at Kalah Creek in Poona National Park was reported on May 19.

The department described it as being a "belated report" and the site was assessed by the department.

Then on May 29 another sighting was reported, this time in Poona Creek.

A spokeswoman said a member of the public reported seeing the reptile in Poona Creek about 1.30am.

"The animal was reported to be swimming towards the sea," she said.

Monitoring of the area was carried out by the department.

Two crocodiles have already been removed from the Mary River, with the department automatically targeting the reptiles for removal as the Fraser Coast is not considered to be typical crocodile habitat.

"Members of the public are reminded that crocodile sightings continue to be reported in the area and efforts by wildlife officers to capture and remove crocodiles are ongoing."