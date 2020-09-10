Two of region’s top artists to host free workshops

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery – Menagerie by April Spadina and Kate Baker. April Spadina with her work "Disco Aint Dead" – (charcoal on canvas) and her mum Kate's "Blue Dog" – (papier mache). Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FREE workshops hosted by two of the region's top artists are set to be held in coming weeks.

The workshops, held by LeeLee West and April Spadina, will be beginner level and include up to 10 people per age group.

The art works created will go on display for the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre's World Kindness Day art exhibition in November.

April is well-known local artist who works in a variety of mediums, including acrylics and oil paints.

She majored in photography and ceramics when she completed a Bachelor of Visual Arts at James Cook University.

But she says she knows now that charcoal is the tool for her, using it to create numerous artworks, often featuring animals.

Her art has graced galleries around the region, as well as being hung in many of the area's homes.

New mural at the entrance to Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre – (L) Lesa Stagg (Chair. Kindness Revolution), Tanya Stevenson (CEO H'Bay Neighbourhood Centre), artist Leelee West and Craig Taylor from Wolfpack. Photo: Alistair Brightman

LeeLee is a freelance artist and graphic designer.

Along with her friend Shoni Jones, she is behind the brightly coloured turtle found in the grounds of the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre.

The two artists will guide those taking part in the workshops through creating charcoal artworks in the theme of kindness.

Each participant will have a complete canvas artwork for the exhibition, which will open at the centre on November 13.

Food and drinks will be provided during the workshops.

A workshop for kids aged between 7 and 11 will be held from 10am to 11.30am on September 29.

A youth workshop will be held for those aged between 12 and 17 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on September 29.

Both workshops will be able to host a maximum of 10 people.

A two-part adults workshop will be held on October 4 and 11 for those over 18.

The workshops will be held between 9am and 11am and participants must be available for both days.

A maximum of 10 people can take part.

The workshops will be held at Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre in Charles St, Pialba.

Bookings are essential and those interested can call 4194 3000.