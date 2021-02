The patients were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Hervey Bay.

The crash happened in Scarness at the corner of Boat Harbour Drive and Stephenson St.

The crash happened at 10.36am on Saturday.

