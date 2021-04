Two people were taken to hospital after the crash.

Two people were taken to hospital after the crash.

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in Hervey Bay.

The two-car crash happened on Torquay Rd in Scarness about 8.35am on Wednesday.

The patients were take to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Originally published as Two patients taken to hospital after crash in Bay