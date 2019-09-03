Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in separate incidents

PEDESTRIANS were struck by vehicles in two separate incidents on the Fraser Coast on Saturday.

About 10.55am in Walligan, one patient was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital following a vehicle and pedestrian incident.

The patient travelled in a serious but stable condition.

The other incident happen about 8.57am on the Esplanade at Torquay.

The person suffered an ankle injury in the incident and was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.