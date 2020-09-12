Menu
Two people assessed by paramedics after Bay house fire

Carlie Walker
by
12th Sep 2020 4:27 PM
PARAMEDICS have attended a house fire at Eli Waters about 1.13pm on Saturday, assessing two people at the scene.

The fire broke out in a front room of the house, according to a spokesman from Hervey Bay Fire Station, and also damaged the garage of the Ibis Boulevard home.

Fire crews extinguished the fire within about five minutes of arriving, he said.

No one required transportation to hospital.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined but would be investigated by police.

eli waters fire hervey bay
