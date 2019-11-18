Two people charged after alleged drink driving on Coast

Two drink drivers were allegedly arrested and charged across the weekend.

Police allegedly caught a 38-year-old Hervey Bay man blowing 0.054 after officers were called to a traffic incident on Ripley Ave, Pialba about 7.50pm Saturday.

He was charged with drink driving and is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 11.

Later the same day, Howard police allegedly caught a 31-year-old Burrum River woman behind the wheel blowing 0.104.

Officers were conducting mobile patrols about 11.40pm along Burgowan Rd, Torbanlea when they intercepted at Ford Falcon for a road side breath test.

The woman was charged with mid-range drink driving and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on December 27.

