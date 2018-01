TWO people from the Fraser Coast region will front court this month for unlawfully keeping a carpet python.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman reminded people that killing or keeping snakes from the wild comes with hefty fines.

A 32-year-old Maryborough woman will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 30, and an 18-year-old Urangan woman is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court January 25.