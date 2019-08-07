A woman and toddler hospitalised after crash into power pole
A WOMAN and a toddler have been take to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after their car crashed into a pole.
Emergency Services were called to the scene on Main St outside Aldi at 7.16pm.
The 22-year-old driver from Kawungan and her two-year-old daughter both received minor injuries.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the road was closed for a short period of time.
Ergon Energy attended to check the power pole.
Police are still investigating the incident.