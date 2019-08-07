Menu
Man treated by paramedics after motorcycle crash as motorists face long delays on Logan Motorway Eastbound. Picture: generic, QAS Ambulance.
News

A woman and toddler hospitalised after crash into power pole

Jessica Cook
by
7th Aug 2019 7:13 AM
A WOMAN and a toddler have been take to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition after their car crashed into a pole.

Emergency Services were called to the scene on Main St outside Aldi at 7.16pm.

The 22-year-old driver from Kawungan and her two-year-old daughter both received minor injuries.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the road was closed for a short period of time.

Ergon Energy attended to check the power pole.

Police are still investigating the incident. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

